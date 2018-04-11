KUSA – Perhaps more than most, forecasters working Sunday at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center were thankful for daylight saving time.

“I have been working since 4 this morning,” said Mike Cooperstein. “Yep, it’s pretty good because I got an extra hour of sleep, so it worked out for me.”

He's an avalanche and weather forecaster who works out of the CAIC Boulder office. The early shifts for forecasters started Nov. 1, which marked the start of the forecasting cycle for CAIC. Cooperstein and others work to put out daily weather forecasts and statewide avalanche forecasts three days a week. In mid-November, forecasters will begin issuing back-country avalanche forecasts for each of the ten zones in the state. Cooperstein and others will also be doing a lot of field work.

The CAIC is focused on forecasting in the mountains in areas above 11,000 feet. Staff work with the Colorado Department of Transportation to monitor avalanche danger above Colorado highways and mountain passes. They also collect information and report avalanches across the state.

“Already this season, a handful of people have been caught in fairly small avalanches,” Cooperstein said.

Last Friday, a slide was reported on Hoosier Pass. A skier was caught in the avalanche and tripped in the moving snow, according to the CAIC incident report. The skier fell downhill, and snow covered his lower body. Fortunately, he was unhurt and able to dig himself out.

“Most of the avalanches that are being triggered right now are pretty small, but they’re still big enough to take you for a ride, knock you off your feet and possibly bury you,” Cooperstein said.

Anytime there’s snow on the ground in the mountains, there’s potential for an avalanche. Cooperstein said mountain snowpack is weak this time of year. Heavy snowfall on top of that weak base layer increases the chance for an avalanche, he explained.

“Anybody that uses the mountains in Colorado should pay attention to the avalanche forecasts,” Cooperstein added. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a hiker, a snowshoer, cross-country skier, snowmobiler, back-country skier – anybody that’s recreating in the backcountry needs to pay attention to the avalanche forecasts.”

You can check out the CAIC weather and avalanche forecasts here: https://avalanche.state.co.us/

