KUSA — Stormy weather continued in northeastern Colorado on Wednesday morning.

A Tornado Warning in Weld County expired at 7:30 a.m., but a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area until 8:15 a.m.

9NEWS meteorologist Kylie Bearse said the storm is moving south at about 15 miles per hour. The radar indicated that half dollar sized hail is possible with the storm.

A storm spotter reported seeing a tornado touch down briefly in an open field about five miles east of Keota. Heavy rain, lightning and strong winds have also been reported.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.

Storms are not expected to be as widespread Wednesday as they have been the last few days.

