KUSA — Showers and thunderstorms are possible along the Front Range and throughout southern Colorado as another disturbance moves across the state Tuesday.

Some storms could be severe producing heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind.

Storms will not be as widespread as they were Monday afternoon. However, all the same locations, including Colorado Springs, Denver and parts of the eastern plains will all have a chance for these isolated cells.

Most of the storms will begin to build after 2 p.m. and will last through the evening. Day time highs will be in the middle 80s.

