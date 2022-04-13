Denver sets new record low temp Wednesday morning

DENVER — It was officially cold in the Mile High City.
Denver International Airport (DIA) fell to 10 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday morning to set a new record low for April 13.
The previous record low was 15 degrees Fahrenheit set in 2020, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Denver will only see a high in the low to mid 40s Wednesday with a few snow showers and continued brisk winds.
A Red Flag Warning is out again for portions of eastern Colorado Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory continue for most high country locations until 6 p.m.
The Denver metro area warms into the 50s Thursday and then into the 60s for Friday and through the weekend into Monday, with a bump into the 70s by Tuesday.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.