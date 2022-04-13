Denver sets new record low temp Wednesday morning

Temperatures across Colorado Wednesday morning were colder than normal December and January lows.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — It was officially cold in the Mile High City.

Denver International Airport (DIA) fell to 10 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday morning to set a new record low for April 13.

The previous record low was 15 degrees Fahrenheit set in 2020, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Denver will only see a high in the low to mid 40s Wednesday with a few snow showers and continued brisk winds.

A Red Flag Warning is out again for portions of eastern Colorado Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m. A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory continue for most high country locations until 6 p.m.

The Denver metro area warms into the 50s Thursday and then into the 60s for Friday and through the weekend into Monday, with a bump into the 70s by Tuesday.

And the temperature is still falling...



New record -> down to 10°F! #COwx https://t.co/febWpfHUpN — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 13, 2022

◀️📅Someone turned back the calendar on us!



Bundle up accordingly 🧥as we're seeing current temps colder than our normal Deember & January lows (17-18F)! #COwx pic.twitter.com/42xYIqume3 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 13, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.