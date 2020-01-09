Denver ties record for hottest August on record

Denver experienced 26 days above 90 degrees in August 2020.

DENVER — The Mile High City felt the heat in August.

August 2020 tied the previous temperature mark for the warmest August on record in Denver, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder announced Monday.

The average temperature of 77 degrees in August equaled the mark set in August 2011.

The NWS notes that Denver experienced 26 days above 90 degrees in August. There were also 17 days in August above 95 degrees.

Denver tied or broke seven daily high records in August, according to NWS.

Top 10 Warmest Augusts in Denver

1. 2020 — 77°

1. 2011 — 77°

3. 1937 — 76.8°

4. 2019 — 75.4°

4. 2007 — 75.4°

6. 1995 — 75.3°

7. 2012 — 75°

7. 1994 — 75°

9. 1983 — 74.7°

10. 2013 — 74.6°

What’s considered average for this time of year? By late August, the average daytime highs in Denver are in the mid to upper 80s.

This August appears that it will tie August 2011 for the warmest August on record for Denver! #COwx pic.twitter.com/ktzfiXaHec — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 31, 2020

