HINSDALE COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were hurt when an avalanche struck and destroyed the home of Hinsdale County Sheriff Justin Casey early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Hinsdale County Office of Emergency Management.

Stan Whinnery with the Hindsale County Board of Commissioners said three people were inside the home when it was hit by the slide. All three were located and were being assessed. Two of the victims are under age 18, Whinnery said.

Sheriff Casey's home is located on County Road 30, near Lake City, which is the only town in the rural county. Lake City is located about 55 miles southwest of Gunnison.

Emergency evacuations are being conducted on other residences in that area, according to the OEM. County Road 30 near Lake San Cristobel and County Road 20 (Henson Creek Road) are closed due to emergency operations and avalanche danger.

Due to the potential for continued avalanche danger, Hinsdale County recommended that residents living on Bluff Street and anyone living at the bottom of a steep slope consider leaving their homes as a precaution. There are 774 people living in Hinsdale County, according to its website.

On Facebook, the county said that the Lake City Armory was open and an avalanche evaluator was headed to Lake City at this time to assess the current threat. The county said updates would be posted at this link.

Due to a significant amount of snow accumulation, the local office of emergency management also urged residents to keep travel to a minimum and be aware of the potential for snow slides. They also urged people to be cautious around roofs with snow buildup.

