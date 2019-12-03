HINSDALE COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were hurt when an avalanche struck and destroyed the home of Hinsdale County Sheriff Justin Casey around 6:30 Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Hinsdale County Office of Emergency Management.

It took about 15 first responders an hour to locate all three victims who were in the home when the slide hit and get them to a hospital for treatment, according to the Hinsdale County Administrator's Office. Two victims have minor injuries. The third victim has serious injuries. Two of the victims are under age 18, Stan Whinnery with the Hindsale County Board of Commissioners said.

Casey's home is located on County Road 30, just south of Lake City, which is the only town in the rural county. Lake City is located about 55 miles southwest of Gunnison.

Mandatory evacuations were put in place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Monte Queen subdivision south of Lake City on the west side of Highway 149. Residents have been told to evacuate as soon as possible. The Armory Hall is available for anyone who needs a place to stay overnight, according to alert on Hinsdale County's website.

Emergency evacuations are being conducted on other residences in that area, according to emergency management. County Road 30 near Lake San Cristobal and County Road 20 (Henson Creek Road) are closed due to emergency operations and avalanche danger.

Due to the potential for continued avalanche danger, Hinsdale County recommended that residents living on Bluff Street and anyone living at the bottom of a steep slope consider leaving their homes as a precaution. There are 774 people living in Hinsdale County, according to its website.

On Facebook, the county said that the Lake City Armory was open and an avalanche evaluator was headed to Lake City at this time to assess the current threat. The county said updates would be posted at this link.

Due to a significant amount of snow accumulation, the local office of emergency management also urged residents to keep travel to a minimum and be aware of the potential for snow slides. They also urged people to be cautious around roofs with snow buildup.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS