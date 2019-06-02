BOULDER, Colo. — An Avalanche Warning was issued just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday for parts of the High Country, including the San Juan Mountains, Grand Mesa, Gunnison and the Aspen zones.

The National Weather Service issued the warning and said it would be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. on Thursday. The avalanche danger in the backcountry is considered "high" - level 4 out of 5.

Heavy snowfall and strong winds are loading a weak snowpack, forecasters at the National Weather Service said. The warning was issued because right now avalanche conditions are very dangerous.

The National Weather Service predicts that natural and human-triggered avalanches are very likely and are high enough to bury a person.

Backcountry travel in or below avalanche terrain is not recommended, the National Weather Service said.

The full list of areas affected by this warning are:

- Elk Mountains

- Ruby Range

- West Elk Mountains

- Grand Mesa

- San Juan Mountains

- La Garita Mountains

