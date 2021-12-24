Colorado mountains getting much-needed snow; Avalanche Warnings posted

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has posted Avalanche Warnings for most of the Colorado mountains on Thursday.
A big snowstorm is hitting the Rockies and could deliver up to two feet of snow to some areas. Arapahoe Basin tweeted just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday that they had already gotten six inches of fresh snow.
CAIC said the new snow fell onto a weak snowpack and that avalanches could be easily triggered. Traveling and recreating in avalanche terrain was not recommended, CAIC said.
Areas where the Avalanche Warnings were posted are:
- Aspen
- Gunnison
- Grand Mesa
- Northern San Juan Mountains
- Southern San Juan Mountains
- Steamboat & Flat Tops
- Front Range
- Vail & Summit counties
- Sawatch Range
CAIC said large avalanches were expected to run naturally and long distances on Friday.
Three avalanches were reported on Thursday. One was in the Northern San Juan Zone around Ophir, another was reported in the Front Range Zone on Berthoud Pass near Current Creek, and the third report came in from the Gunnison Zone on steep slopes around Crested Butte.
