Colorado mountains getting much-needed snow; Avalanche Warnings posted

The Colorado mountains could get up to two feet of snow in some places.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has posted Avalanche Warnings for most of the Colorado mountains on Thursday.

A big snowstorm is hitting the Rockies and could deliver up to two feet of snow to some areas. Arapahoe Basin tweeted just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday that they had already gotten six inches of fresh snow.

CAIC said the new snow fell onto a weak snowpack and that avalanches could be easily triggered. Traveling and recreating in avalanche terrain was not recommended, CAIC said.

#CAICFrontRange HIGH (4of5) An Avalanche Warning is in effect. Heavy snow and strong winds are creating very dangerous conditions. The most danergous slopes are north through east where winds are building slabs many feet thick. https://t.co/mHFwzEYUYZ pic.twitter.com/B13pGJbpXU — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) December 24, 2021

Areas where the Avalanche Warnings were posted are:

Aspen

Gunnison

Grand Mesa

Northern San Juan Mountains

Southern San Juan Mountains

Steamboat & Flat Tops

Front Range

Vail & Summit counties

Sawatch Range

CAIC said large avalanches were expected to run naturally and long distances on Friday.

Three avalanches were reported on Thursday. One was in the Northern San Juan Zone around Ophir, another was reported in the Front Range Zone on Berthoud Pass near Current Creek, and the third report came in from the Gunnison Zone on steep slopes around Crested Butte.

