Big snow in Rocky Mountain National Park

Wednesday was another day of great rain in the Denver area, but the snow season might just be over.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Winter Park Resort reported 11 inches of fresh snow Wednesday. The Mary Jane territory there is one of just four ski areas left open in Colorado.

In downtown Estes Park, there was 1 to 4.5 inches of snow, while 5 to 8 inches was reported in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Here’s another little nugget from the snow in Rocky Mountain National Park today #9wx pic.twitter.com/w8tdTlapyg — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) May 4, 2022

The snow in Estes caught a few tourists from out of state off guard, but the white May ended up mostly being a pleasant surprise.

"It's May! It's been hot in Florida. I don't think it's been cooler than 75 for weeks," said Lane Erikson, who was visiting from Gainesville, Florida. "It’s like looking at one of those Bob Ross paintings. I mean, that’s exactly what I think of. I can’t believe we’re this lucky to see all this in May.”

Most people stopping for this photo op, we’re not aware that it still snows in May. #9wx pic.twitter.com/h8OV7xjiIl — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile in the Denver metro area, it was another round of rain. Having four straight days with measurable rain has been incredible after not even getting a tenth of an inch in all of April -- but we are used to seeing these spring storms bring snow, not rain.

March 17 was the last measurable snow in Denver. If that stands, it would be the shortest snow season in history by far, with just 97 days between the first and last snow.

Denver's first snow was the latest in history on Dec. 10. And March 17 would be the second-earliest final snow of the season.

41° and rainy in the metro. Great stuff but can’t help thinking that one of our last chances for snow is getting robbed #9wx pic.twitter.com/Xrf17gRs5k — Cory Reppenhagen (@CReppWx) May 4, 2022

Denver's average final snow is April 28. That date has long passed, and there are no good snow prospects for Denver showing in the long-term computer modeling, which extends out to May 18.

If Denver does get shut out for the rest of the spring, the great part of living on the Front Range is that winter is usually less than an hour away.

