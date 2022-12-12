Blizzard conditions close eastern Colorado schools

Blizzard conditions will develop in eastern Colorado by Tuesday morning and continue much of the day.

BENNETT, Colo. — More than a dozen school districts in eastern Colorado are closed Tuesday due to blizzard conditions.

Bennett School Dist. 29-J, Byers School Dist. 32-J, Limon Public Schools, Deer Trail School Dist. 26J, Pawnee School District RE-12, Yuma School District 1, Morgan Community College and Strasburg School District 31-J are among those closed Tuesday.

Elbert School District 200 and Bayfield School District are on delayed start.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the northeastern corner of Colorado through midnight Tuesday, for four to 10 inches for snowfall and winds gusting up to 60 mph. Expect white-out conditions throughout this area.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the high country, western slopes. Denver, and areas along the Interstate 5 corridor, from Fort Collins to Castle Rock, have been added to the advisory, through 3 p.m. Tuesday. These areas can expect two to four inches of snowfall, with winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Avalanche Warnings are up for Park Range, Medicine Bow and Never Summer mountains and northern Front Range for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Avalanche Watches are up for Elkhead and Park mountains through Tuesday. Beware of easily triggered avalanches in these backcountry areas.

We see some off-and-on snow or snow showers continue over the plains through Wednesday, especially toward the northern state border. Skies will gradually become sunny to partly sunny by Thursday and through the weekend, but our high temperatures will remain well below normal into next week.

CDOT plow crews are in full shift and will be plowing and treating state-maintained roads throughout the storm and afterward as necessary. Even with plowing, pretreatment and deicing, CDOT said roads are slick, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shady areas. CDOT added it's best to drive slow and cautious.

