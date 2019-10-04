DENVER — After morning rain and thunderstorms powerful winds will bring in colder air and snow for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings will be in effect from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.

Snow will be heavier over the eastern sections of the Front Range and eastern plains than the western suburbs of the Denver area. Snow is expected to end by 11 a.m. Thursday.

Because of the recent warm weather, there will be a lot of snow melting on sidewalks and roads with this storm. This is a big difference from the storm that happened March 13.

9NEWS weather

This storm will be very intense over the eastern plains of Colorado tonight and Thursday morning, so many roads may be dangerous to travel on during that time.

9NEWS weather

Temperatures will drop dramatically during the day Wednesday.

9NEWS weather

The strongest wind and heaviest snow will be Wednesday afternoon and evening with light snow Thursday morning. We expect the snow to end by 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

9NEWS weather

During the bomb cyclone last month, Colorado State Patrol Corporal Dan Groves was helping someone whose car ran off Interstate 76 when another driver lost control, hitting and killing Groves.

Colorado State Patrol had warned drivers to say off the roads then.

They are sharing a similar warning for during this storm, asking drivers to take it slow for the safety of their troopers.

RADAR | Click here for Live Interactive Radar

INTERACTIVE RADAR

CLOSINGS | Closings and delays in Colorado

TRAFFIC CENTER | Keep up on crashes and travel times here

READ MORE | Complete 7-day weather forecast

SEND | Weather photos, videos

9NEWS apps:

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n