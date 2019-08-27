COLORADO, USA — Buckle up, Colorado!

The 2020 Farmers' Almanac is predicting this winter "will be filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a 'Polar Coaster.'"

“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” said Farmers’ Almanac editor Peter Geiger.

The guide also calls for above-normal winter precipitation over much of the United States including the Great Plains.

The 2020 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac suggests "a memorable storm producing hefty snows for the Great Plains during the third week of January."

The coldest stretch of the winter season should arrive during the final week of January and last through the beginning of February, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, and the worst of the cold winter conditions "will affect areas east of the Rockies all the way to the Appalachians."

> The complete Farmers' Almanac Extended Forecast 2020 can be found at FarmersAlmanac.com.

Just how does the Almanac get their forecast this early? The service uses a top-secret mathematical and astronomical formula, taking sunspot activity, tidal action, the position of the planet, and many other factors into consideration.

In 2019, the first day of fall arrives Monday, Sept. 23.

The average first date of snow in Denver is October 18. The earliest recorded snowfall in Denver was Sept. 3, 1961.

