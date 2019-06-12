BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The city and county of Broomfield asked for feedback on how they did clearing the streets following Colorado's big Thanksgiving week snowstorm.

Now, that feedback is creating change.

"Our purpose here is to serve the community, and if we’re not providing the level of service that they want, what can we do to achieve that?" said Kimberly Dall, deputy director for the city and county of Broomfield Public Works Department. "We are listening to the community that says 'we want to do better' and we’re trying to figure out the best way we can do that with the resources that we have."

More than a week after it snowed, Broomfield is holding itself accountable for the icy, bumpy and snow-covered streets.

They asked people who live in the area to give them feedback on how they did plowing the snow and are using that to implement solutions. Here are the proposals:

Reducing the time to complete the first pass for large storms.

Making multiple passes on residential streets mandatory for storms greater than 6- or 12-inches.

Widening the travel lanes in residential areas beyond the width of a single plow blade/vehicle.

Expanding the application of de-icing material in residential areas from just intersections to entire street segments.

Creating a GIS-based snow plow tracking website so residents can track the location of plows and see when their street has been plowed.

Broomfield uses contractors to plow residential streets. They use bigger plows to clear the main streets.

"We have about 150 miles of residential streets and 400 cul-de-sacs," Dall said. "It’s really a matter of balancing what the community wants with what we can do and what’s reasonable and logical."

All of these ideas are at this point just proposals and will cost money to implement. City Council needs to approve these before they go into effect. That’s scheduled to be discussed on Dec. 17.

If you live in Broomfield and would like to provide feedback, you can do so here.

