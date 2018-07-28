KUSA — The Storm Prediction Center's latest weather outlook has the Eastern Plains under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Storms will develop early Saturday afternoon over the foothills then gain strength and become more widespread as they travel east.

We’ll find the strongest storms along the Denver Cyclone Boundary, which as of Saturday morning was west of the I-25 corridor.

Hail up to golf ball size can be expected with some of these storms as well as localized wind gusts near 70 mph.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible with Saturday’s storms.

