WATCH LIVE: CDOT to give I-70 re-opening update on Friday

In a release on Friday, CDOT said they were making progress in re-opening the highway after a series of mudslides forced it to close last week.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will give an update on Friday on their efforts to re-open Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon, which has been closed for nearly two weeks due to mudslides.

The 3 p.m. news conference is expected to include details on CDOT's re-paving and clearing efforts.

The Saturday afternoon scheduled re-opening timeline appears to still be on track, according to CDOT's press release on Friday. They're expected to re-open traffic one lane in each direction.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

"CDOT remains confident that the one-lane in each direction configuration will be able to safely open (Saturday)," CDOT said in the Friday press release.

The highway has closed numerous times since late June thanks to mudslides, which are due to the nearby Grizzly Creek burn scar. Burn scars often lead to mudslides because of the lack of vegetation on them and are known for being especially vulnerable to flash flooding.

The highway automatically closes anytime the National Weather Service issues a Flash Flood Warning, though the most recent closure is due to damage from a major mudslide there earlier this month.

The I-70 closure has put a stranglehold on cross-state traffic, forcing would-be travelers on a three-plus hour detour through Steamboat Springs.

The I-70 closures also led to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis authorizing disaster declarations for the flood-prone stretch of highway, allowing for federal funding to help with repair and recovery costs.