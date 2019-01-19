There are 278 avalanche chutes lurking above Colorado highways, and it is the Colorado Department of Transportation’s job to reduce the risk to the traveling public by mitigating those paths.

Highway officials have invested in new technologies this season to help them do that more efficiently, including infrared night cameras and remote detonated gas exploders.

O'bellx pods before getting installed on Berthoud Pass

Jamie Yount

“It looks like an egg or a bit of a spaceship,” said Jamie Yount, the avalanche program manager for CDOT. “Yeah, it’s a unique shape. You load a bunch of these up on a trailer and people are asking a bunch of questions about what it is.”

Alien looking pods, new to CDOT this season, are actually gas exploders called ObellX Arrays. The name comes from the French company that makes them.

O'bellX pod in transport

TAS - Natural Hazard Control Solutions

CDOT installs these on the top of avalanche chutes and remotely triggers a hydrogen/oxygen gas explosion that brings down the snow.

The shape resembles a cryogenic stasis pod from a sci-fi movie, but the egg-shape serves a purpose.

“It’s kind of a nice shape to fly a little easier with the helicopter. It’s that nice bell shape on the inside to direct that explosive force towards the snowpack,” said Yount.

O'bellX pod in CDOT storage facility

KUSA

Yount said they fly the pods to pre-built platforms with a helicopter, and simply drop it into place. There is no need to have anyone on the mountain top to aid installation.

There are currently two ObellX pods already deployed to an avalanche chute on Berthoud Pass called the 80-Slide. It sides right above U.S. Highway 40 and can run all the way to the road with deep snowstorms.

CDOT said they will be getting a shipment of 12 more pods by the end of January, and those, along with one in storage will be deployed mostly to areas around the Eisenhower/Johnson Tunnels before the end of this snow season.

O'bellX pod on it's platform in Europe

Joelle Bozon

Yount said there is enough gas in one of their hydrogen tanks to last several detonations, but if they need to add more, the pods are easily retrieved by helicopter.

“One of the great benefits to this system is the easy and efficient maintenance,” said Yount.

Yount said there was a significant capital investment initially. Each pod costs $120,000, but he said there are savings in maintenance, crew safety, and efficiency serving the public.

O'bellX being installed from helicopter

TAS - Natural Hazards Control Solutions

Another advantage to the pods is that they can be used at night. CDOT also uses bombs that are dropped from helicopters, and Howitzer cannons leased from the U.S. Army to mitigate avalanche paths.

“There are rules that prevent us from using explosives at night without a variance from state government,” said Yount. “The gas exploder falls outside the scope of that rule.”

Yount said they would like to start moving into more nighttime operations but questioned whether they would be able to see if anyone was inside the blast or slide zone, or if they would be able to see the results they were getting from the exploders.

That’s where the infrared night vision cameras come in.

“It’s really incredible what we can see at night,” said Yount.

After the big snowstorms of mid-December, CDOT tested their new night scopes on one of the Seven Sisters avalanche chutes above U.S. Highway 6. Yount said they were very happy with the results.

CDOT infrared camera allows them to monitor avalanches in the pitch black of night

CDOT

“It’s pitch black, but with the thermal imaging, it’s all about contrast and temperature,” Yount said. “We’re able to check starting zones and make sure they’re clear of people. We can see the detonations. We can see the fractures propagate when we trigger these avalanches. We can see the powder cloud.”

On Thursday morning, CDOT conducted their first official night operation on Loveland Pass with the Gasex exploders they have in place there. Gasex is a similar exploder made by the same company as O’bellx, but uses propane, and packs a bigger punch for larger terrain.

CDOT said they have not had a chance to use the two O’bellx exploders yet, but that opportunity may be coming soon, with this week’s big snowstorm, and another on the way Monday.

With these gas exploders and infrared cameras, CDOT can now clear avalanches while you sleep.

“Ideally they’re not even going to know we were out there doing this work right?” said Yount.

