Cherry Creek Reservoir rises 10 feet: Here's what it means for parkgoers

The Cherry Creek Reservoir swim beach is underwater, along with picnic areas, roads, trails, and boat ramps.

AURORA, Colo. — Cherry Creek Reservoir is ten feet higher after six inches of rainfall over a three-day period last week.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it's the largest single-event increase in water levels at the reservoir since 1965.

Park managers at Cherry Creek State Park said the high water has caused 1,700 square feet of road and bank damage, ranging up to four feet deep.

The only roadway bisecting the park, East Lake View Road, suffered the heaviest damage and washed out in two places, according to CPW. The road will be closed indefinitely, as long-term repairs will be needed.

Vehicles cannot drive from the park's east entrance to the west entrance or west to east. Drivers can use East Cherry Creek Dam Road or Interstate 225 as alternate routes to access opposite entrances.

The dog off-leash area has re-opened, but stream access has been closed off as high stream waters continue to flow.

CPW said Monday the swim beach is also underwater, as well as some picnic areas on the east side of Cherry Creek State Park.

The high reservoir levels have submerged the east and west boat ramps. Only hand-launched vessels will be allowed until water levels recede.

Many hiking and biking trails at Cherry Creek State Park are also closed to users because of standing water. CPW said park visitors using trails should avoid flooded areas and take extra precautions around storm drains.

Park staff will not be able to assess the damage and safety of the affected areas until the standing water recedes. As more draining culverts are inspected, more work may need to be completed in impacted areas.

Cherry Creek State Park and reservoir closure updates and alerts will be posted on CPW's region twitter account and the park’s website.

