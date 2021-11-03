Impending spring storm forces postponement of Colorado basketball playoffs

Saturday's basketball playoff has been postponed as a winter storm is about to hit Colorado.

DENVER — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has postponed all basketball playoff games scheduled for Saturday, March 13, in advance of the snow storm set to strike the state this weekend.

Saturday's games will be moved to Monday, March 15.

"In the best interests of the safety of those players, coaches and families traveling this weekend, we are postponing all games scheduled for March 13," said a statement from CHSAA. "Because Monday has become a playoff date, schools may practice on Sunday, March 14, per CHSAA bylaws."

> Above video: CDOT prepares for winter storm.

CHSAA said the new schedule will have the Great 8 games playing Monday, March 15 and the semifinal games on Wednesday, March 17, to allow for a travel day between games.

"Knowing that the potential for significant snowfall is imminent, we will continue to monitor the impact of the storm in the event an additional postponement is needed," said CHSAA. "Should that be necessary, we will play Great 8 on Tuesday, March 16, but still have the semifinal games on March 17."

The state championship games remain scheduled for Friday, March 19 and Saturday, 20 at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

