APS, Douglas County, Cherry Creek, Littleton Public Schools closed Thursday

DENVER — A strong winter storm dumped several inches of snow overnight across Colorado and the Denver metro area.

Aurora Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools and the Douglas County School District are among the districts that are closed Thursday.

The Cherry Creek School District is also closed due to weather conditions, with the exception of the Cherry Creek Elevation and K-5 Online programs, which will operate on a normal schedule.

Several other districts, including Denver Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools and Adams 14 are having remote days on Thursday.

Roads are icy and snow packed across the Denver area and the Thursday morning commute will be difficult.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Thursday morning for Denver, the northern front range foothills, Boulder and the Denver suburbs. These areas saw 4 to 8 inches of new snowfall overnight.

Snow showers could linger into early Thursday morning with gradual clearing by mid-morning. Temperatures will still be on the cooler side with high in the upper 30s Thursday afternoon.

