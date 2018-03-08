KUSA — A small, yet organized storm system is bringing rain and thundershowers to many parts of Colorado on Friday.

The showers began very early in the morning and will develop on and off through the evening hours.

Rain from the storms may be heavy for a brief time, but no significant severe weather or flooding is anticipated for the Denver Metro area and the Front Range.

LOOKING AHEAD | 7 Day Forecast

STORY| That smoke you see in Colorado is from the California wildfires

There is a small chance for downpours, strong winds, and hail over parts of eastern and southeastern Colorado.

Over the weekend, we're back to a more typical pattern of hot days with isolated evening thunderstorms.

© 2018 KUSA-TV