KUSA — Showers and thunderstorms will develop in eastern Colorado along a cold front Monday afternoon and some could be severe.

The cool front has already brought cooler temperatures, clouds and humidity. Storms will develop Monday afternoon after 2 p.m.

Some storms may come out of southeast Wyoming, while others will develop along the Palmer Divide. Storms will be moving toward the southeast and will intensify as they push into warmer air on the far eastern plains.

FORECAST | The latest Denver weather forecast

Hail, larger than one inch in diameter, wind gusts above 58 mph and heavy rain will be the main threats.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has all of eastern Colorado under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather. Areas under the slight risk will see the main threat for severe weather Monday afternoon. This includes the east and south sides of the Denver metro area, southern and southeastern Colorado.

While most of the thunderstorms will have moved out onto the eastern plains by Monday evening, a few new thunderstorms may form near the Denver area after 10 p.m.

© 2018 KUSA-TV