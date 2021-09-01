2 people caught in avalanches Friday

No one was killed or seriously injured in either avalanche.

COLORADO, USA — Search and rescue teams responded to two avalanches Friday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said in a post on Facebook.

One was triggered by a snowmobile near Jones Pass and the other, near Loveland Pass, was considered "human-triggered," CAIC said. No one was seriously injured or killed in either slide.

It is important to check the forecast and terrain carefully to avoid slopes that could trigger an avalanche, said CAIC.

Friday, the avalanche danger was considered a moderate level 2 out of 5 on the North American Public Avalance Danger Scale throughout the state.

Moderate does not mean it's safe; CAIC said at a level 2, those going to a steep north or easterly facing slope near a ridgetop could be buried deep by triggering an avalanche.

Courses in both avalanche safety and backcountry survival are recommended and available by CAIC. Their instructors are certified by the American Avalanche Association (AAA) or trained by the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE).

CAIC also lists online resources available for avalanche education that range from short clips to more in-depth online learning platforms.

Use the map below or click this link to view the avalanche forecast prior to hitting the slopes.

