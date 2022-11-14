How cold will it get in Colorado this week?

Expect frigid temps with chances of snow this week in Colorado.

DENVER — A cold air mass is set to cover most of the country this week bringing frigid temperatures to the Centennial State.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting high temperatures in Denver to be near or below freezing for several days.

Overnight low temperatures will fall below 20 degrees several nights this week including 10-degree lows Thursday and Friday.

Another strong cold front is forecasted to arrive in Colorado on Thursday, bringing more cold air and a chance for snow Thursday and Friday. Friday’s high might not get out of the 20s.

Forecasted high in Denver

Monday - 36°

Tuesday - 35°

Wednesday - 41°

Thursday - 32°

Friday - 27°

Saturday - 38°

Sunday - 43°

More sunshine and somewhat warmer air will arrive in Colorado for the upcoming weekend.

