How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is coming.
After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrives in Colorado on Thursday night.
The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September.
Relief finally arrives Friday with a mostly cloudy, cooler day with scattered showers and storms and a high around 70 degrees.
Denver could see a temperature swing of 52 degrees between Thursday and Saturday, with a forecasted high of 100 degrees on Thursday and a low temperature of 48 degrees Saturday morning.
Saturday will be even cooler and cloudy, with scattered showers and storms.
Denver’s high temperature will drop 37 degrees from Thursday's 100-degree high to Saturday's 63-degree high.
Sunday will be a warmer day in Denver with dry conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.