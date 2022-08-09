How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

Relief from the heat is on the way to Colorado with cooler temps and a chance of showers.

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is coming.

After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrives in Colorado on Thursday night.

The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September.

Relief finally arrives Friday with a mostly cloudy, cooler day with scattered showers and storms and a high around 70 degrees.

Denver could see a temperature swing of 52 degrees between Thursday and Saturday, with a forecasted high of 100 degrees on Thursday and a low temperature of 48 degrees Saturday morning.

Saturday will be even cooler and cloudy, with scattered showers and storms.

Denver’s high temperature will drop 37 degrees from Thursday's 100-degree high to Saturday's 63-degree high.

Sunday will be a warmer day in Denver with dry conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s.

