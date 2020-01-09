Coloradoans capture Sept. 1 mountain snowfall

COLORADO, USA — As Colorado turned the calendar page to September, many woke up to the first dusting of snow for the 2020-2021 winter season.
Weather watchers and photographers spotted snow on Colorado mountain peaks above Breckenridge, Telluride, Silverton and more.
Snow was even spotted at Loveland Ski Area's Lift 9 and at the summit of Pikes Peak.
>>Video above: Mountain resorts will now take reservations up to seven days before visiting.
Do you have a photo you'd like to share with us?
PHOTOS: Colorado's first snowfall of 2020-21 winter season
