Coloradoans capture Sept. 1 mountain snowfall

Many in Colorado's high country spotted snow on Sept. 1.

COLORADO, USA — As Colorado turned the calendar page to September, many woke up to the first dusting of snow for the 2020-2021 winter season.

Weather watchers and photographers spotted snow on Colorado mountain peaks above Breckenridge, Telluride, Silverton and more.

Snow was even spotted at Loveland Ski Area's Lift 9 and at the summit of Pikes Peak.

Mountain resorts will now take reservations up to seven days before visiting.

