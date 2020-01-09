x
Coloradoans capture Sept. 1 mountain snowfall

Many in Colorado's high country spotted snow on Sept. 1.

COLORADO, USA — As Colorado turned the calendar page to September, many woke up to the first dusting of snow for the 2020-2021 winter season.

Weather watchers and photographers spotted snow on Colorado mountain peaks above Breckenridge, Telluride, Silverton and more.

Snow was even spotted at Loveland Ski Area's Lift 9 and at the summit of Pikes Peak.

Credit: Naomi McMahon
Breckenridge
Credit: Charles Bierbaum
Capitol Peak near Aspen
Credit: Dileo
Silverton
Credit: Charity Banker
Telluride
Credit: Robin Watkinson
Telluride
Credit: Annie Carlson
Telluride
Credit: Annie Carlson
Telluride
Credit: Charity Banker
Telluride

PHOTOS: Colorado's first snowfall of 2020-21 winter season

Robin Watkinson
Telluride

