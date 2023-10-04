Record-breaking heat on the way to Colorado

Fire Weather Watches have been issued for central and southern portions of the eastern plains.

DENVER — Get ready for some record-breaking heat in Colorado.

Denver is forecasted to reach 80 degrees this week and could break daily temperature records.

The Denver area will warm to the middle to upper 70s Monday to start the week with sunny skies. Even warmer weather moves in Tuesday with high temperatures in the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Denver's record high temperature for Tuesday is 80 degrees, and the Wednesday record is 79 degrees. Both are currently forecast to be broken.

Additionally, Tuesday could be the first 80-degree day in Denver this year. On average, the first 80 at Denver International Airport (DIA) comes on Apr. 17.

Along with the record high temperatures, look for winds to pick-up Tuesday.

Fire Weather Watches have been issued for central and southern portions of Colorado's eastern plains Tuesday afternoon. Watch for winds to gust up to 40 mph, with relative humidity as low as nine percent as the fire danger increases.

Colorado will cool off a bit Thursday with highs in the middle 70s. Then, late Thursday, the next system brings slight rain chances to the Front Range.

Friday, cloudy weather and cooler temperatures return with highs dropping into the middle to upper 50s, with scattered afternoon rain showers.

Overnight Friday into early Saturday, watch for a rain/snow mix, followed by another cooler afternoon. Saturday's highs peak in the lower 50s.

Colorado's temperature roller coaster rebounds next Sunday, with dry weather, sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures.

