Here's the rainiest spot in Colorado since May 1

The top spot received 12.07 inches of rain between May 1 and June 6, according to the NWS.

COLORADO, USA — It's certainly been a soggy few weeks on the Front Range, with some places seeing more than 10 inches of rain since May 1, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

According to the agency, this past May was the fourth wettest on record across the state of Colorado. Late Tuesday, NWS posted a map on Twitter showing the impressive amount of rain received between May 1 and June 6.

The spot that's seen the most rain: An area near Castle Rock that got 12.07 inches during that time period. The largest totals appeared to be south and east of Denver, with totals for those areas ranging between 9 and 12 inches.

Totals were far more impressive along the Interstate 25 corridor and eastern Colorado than on the Western Slope, according to the NWS data.

Here is a rainfall analysis since May 1st across the state of Colorado. Some places have received over 10" of rain. Some of the higher amounts from COCORAHS Observers are included. #cowx pic.twitter.com/JOaAzROFUD — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 6, 2023

Castle Rock (.08 WNW): 12.07 inches

Aurora (7 SSE): 10.80 inches

Fort Lupton: 10.55 inches

Watkins: 10.32 inches

Littleton: 10.28 inches

Conifer: 10.12 inches

Centennial: 10.01 inches

Highlands Ranch: 9.94 inches

Kiowa: 9.75 inches

Agate: 9.69 inches

Parker: 9.6 inches

Cherry Creek Reservoir: 9.57 inches

Denver International Airport got 5.53 inches of precipitation last month, making it the 11th-wettest month in the city's 151-year climatological history. It was the most rain in a month since the September 2013 floods.

It was also Denver's fourth-wettest May on record and the city's rainiest May since 1973.

Nearby weather stations recorded almost identical figures to what DIA saw, with the city's Central Park weather station picking up 5.50 inches of May rainfall and a downtown sensor collecting 5.59 inches.

Those figures account for roughly 40% of what Denver typically gets over a full calendar year. It's also well more than double the city's average May rainfall total of 2.16 inches.