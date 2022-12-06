Snow dumps on Colorado mountains: Here's how much has fallen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — While the Front Range has been sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday, the mountains of western Colorado have seen heavy snowfall.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the mountains on Tuesday, with as much as an additional foot of accumulation expected. The heaviest snow will shift from northern Colorado to southern Colorado late Tuesday.
Avalanche warnings are in effect for most of the mountains, as well.
Here are some snow totals from the early December Colorado storm, according to the National Weather Service:
- Heeney - 12 inches
- Steamboat Ski Resort - 11 inches
- Loveland Ski Area - 10 inches
- Winter Park Resort - 9 inches
- Oak Creek - 8.8 inches
- Estes Park - 8.4 inches
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area - 8 inches
- Silverthorne - 7.5 inches
- Toponas - 7 inches
- Breckenridge - 6.5 inches
- Grand Lake - 6 inches
- Frisco - 6 inches
- Hayden - 6 inches
- Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort - 6 inches
- Crested Butte - 6 inches
- Elkdale - 5.9 inches
- Redstone - 5.5 inches
- Glenwood Springs - 5.2 inches
- Vernal, Utah - 5 inches
- Drake - 4.6 inches
- Parshall - 4.5 inches
- Phippsburg - 4.3 inches
- Edwards - 4 inches
- Kremmling - 4 inches
- New Castle - 4 inches
- Gould - 3.7 inches
- East Vail - 3.4 inches
- Paonia - 3.3 inches
- West Vail - 3.1 inches
- Silt - 3.1 inches
- Cedaredge - 3 inches
- Dinosaur - 3 inches
- Georgetown - 3 inches
- Allenspark - 3 inches
- Pinewood Springs - 2.9 inches
- Hotchkiss - 2.5 inches
- Skyway - 2.5 inches
- Lazear - 2.2 inches
- Masonville - 2.2 inches
- Cattle Creek - 2.1 inches
- Eckert - 2 inches
- Montrose - 1.7 inches
- Crawford - 1.6 inches
- Rollinsville - 1.5 inches
- Gypsum - 1.5 inches
- Nederland - 1.5 inches
- Rifle - 1.2 inches
- Fort Collins - 1.2 inches
- Craig - 1 inch
- Olathe - 1 inch
- Buckhorn Mountain - 1 inch
- Glade Park - 0.8 inch
- Pitkin - 0.8 inch
- El Jebel - 0.7 inch
- Mishawaka - 0.6 inch
- Parlin - 0.5 inch
- Bellvue - 0.5 inch
- Carbondale - 0.5 inch
- Waverly - 0.5 inch
