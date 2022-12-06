Snow dumps on Colorado mountains: Here's how much has fallen

The latest round of winter-like weather has dumped a foot of snow in some areas of Colorado.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — While the Front Range has been sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday, the mountains of western Colorado have seen heavy snowfall.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the mountains on Tuesday, with as much as an additional foot of accumulation expected. The heaviest snow will shift from northern Colorado to southern Colorado late Tuesday.

Avalanche warnings are in effect for most of the mountains, as well.

Here are some snow totals from the early December Colorado storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Heeney - 12 inches

Steamboat Ski Resort - 11 inches

Loveland Ski Area - 10 inches

Winter Park Resort - 9 inches

Oak Creek - 8.8 inches

Estes Park - 8.4 inches

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area - 8 inches

Silverthorne - 7.5 inches

Toponas - 7 inches

Breckenridge - 6.5 inches

Grand Lake - 6 inches

Frisco - 6 inches

Hayden - 6 inches

Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort - 6 inches

Crested Butte - 6 inches

Elkdale - 5.9 inches

Redstone - 5.5 inches

Glenwood Springs - 5.2 inches

Vernal, Utah - 5 inches

Drake - 4.6 inches

Parshall - 4.5 inches

Phippsburg - 4.3 inches

Edwards - 4 inches

Kremmling - 4 inches

New Castle - 4 inches

Gould - 3.7 inches

East Vail - 3.4 inches

Paonia - 3.3 inches

West Vail - 3.1 inches

Silt - 3.1 inches

Cedaredge - 3 inches

Dinosaur - 3 inches

Georgetown - 3 inches

Allenspark - 3 inches

Pinewood Springs - 2.9 inches

Hotchkiss - 2.5 inches

Skyway - 2.5 inches

Lazear - 2.2 inches

Masonville - 2.2 inches

Cattle Creek - 2.1 inches

Eckert - 2 inches

Montrose - 1.7 inches

Crawford - 1.6 inches

Rollinsville - 1.5 inches

Gypsum - 1.5 inches

Nederland - 1.5 inches

Rifle - 1.2 inches

Fort Collins - 1.2 inches

Craig - 1 inch

Olathe - 1 inch

Buckhorn Mountain - 1 inch

Glade Park - 0.8 inch

Pitkin - 0.8 inch

El Jebel - 0.7 inch

Mishawaka - 0.6 inch

Parlin - 0.5 inch

Bellvue - 0.5 inch

Carbondale - 0.5 inch

Waverly - 0.5 inch

