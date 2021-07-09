First fall storm set to bring snow to Colorado mountains this week

It won't be a big storm, though: A few higher elevation areas in central and northern Colorado will get a few inches of wet snow.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A fast-moving storm system will swipe Colorado with a push of light mountain snowfall and fall-like temperatures starting on Monday.

The first of two cold fronts swing through the state on Monday morning, bringing with it much cooler temperatures to eastern Colorado and a push of moisture to parts of northern Colorado.

While there isn't going to be a ton of precipitation accompanying the storm, there'll be enough where most of the higher mountains from I-70 on north should get at least a dusting of snow. A few areas, particularly those above 10,000 feet, may end up with a few inches of wet snowfall.

Again, it won't exactly be a blockbuster of a snowstorm, but it'll probably be enough that you'll be able to see the tops of the Front Range dusted in snow by Tuesday.

Western Colorado will see chilly conditions early in the week and chilly enough that a Freeze Warning and Freeze Watch are out for portions of western Colorado for 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

For most, the big impact will be the fall-like temperatures — just in time for the official start of autumn on Wednesday.

Highs in Denver will drop into the 60s for the first time since the spring, and low temperatures could fall near 40 for the first time in nearly four months.

The fall-like air won't last all that long, though. Temperatures will begin to climb on Wednesday, with highs bouncing back into the 70s in Denver and 80s likely from Thursday on.

Overnight lows will stay in the comfortable 40s and low 50s for Thursday and Friday, making it feel like autumn at night, at least.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.