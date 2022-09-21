Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?

DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn.
A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures.
Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday evening. The most widespread rain is likely to fall Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, with the heaviest totals in the mountains.
Parts of Colorado's mountains, particularly in southwest Colorado, could see one to 1.5 inches of rain. The Front Range is expected to get a quarter inch to one inch of rain.
Flash flooding over Colorado's wildfire burn scars and a portion of the southern foothills, as well as in Park County and Summit County, could be a concern, according to the National Weather Service.
A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for a large area around the four corners until midnight Thursday.
As the week comes to an end, so does this chilly change in Colorado's weather. Friday will be windy, dry and warmer and that weather will continue not only through the weekend, but most of the week ahead.
Denver will be sunny and warm Saturday with a high near 80 degrees. Kickoff for "Sunday Night Football" in Denver will be cooler on Sunday, with an afternoon high near 74 degrees.
The autumn equinox will mark the change of seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:04 p.m. MT.
