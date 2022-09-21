Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?

A Flash Flood Watch for the central mountains and valleys continues until Thursday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn.

A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures.

Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday evening. The most widespread rain is likely to fall Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night, with the heaviest totals in the mountains.

Parts of Colorado's mountains, particularly in southwest Colorado, could see one to 1.5 inches of rain. The Front Range is expected to get a quarter inch to one inch of rain.

Flash flooding over Colorado's wildfire burn scars and a portion of the southern foothills, as well as in Park County and Summit County, could be a concern, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for a large area around the four corners until midnight Thursday.

As the week comes to an end, so does this chilly change in Colorado's weather. Friday will be windy, dry and warmer and that weather will continue not only through the weekend, but most of the week ahead.

Denver will be sunny and warm Saturday with a high near 80 degrees. Kickoff for "Sunday Night Football" in Denver will be cooler on Sunday, with an afternoon high near 74 degrees.

The autumn equinox will mark the change of seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7:04 p.m. MT.

☔️ Potential rainfall amounts Wednesday - Thursday. Most widespread rain expected Wednesday afternoon and night, with the heaviest amounts in the mountains. We'll keep our 🤞 these amounts will be realized. Most plains should see amounts closer to 0.5". #COwx pic.twitter.com/LDpqRxidWL — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 20, 2022

Flood Watch for the central mountains and valleys from 6 AM today until 6 PM tomorrow. Rainfall will increase this afternoon, with peak coverage this evening and tonight. Elevated threat of burn area flash flooding for area burn scars. #cowx pic.twitter.com/xVcUaN0ypD — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 21, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Weather

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER