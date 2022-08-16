Denver rain helps put a big dent in Colorado drought

A widespread heavy rainfall event spanned much of the Front Range this week, helping put more than a dent in Colorado's ongoing drought.

DENVER — It feels like it's been a while since we've had some good Colorado weather news to share.

Well, we got plenty of good news this week – and mostly in the form of beneficial heavy rainfall.

Much of the Denver metro area picked up at least an inch worth of soaking rainfall, and while it led to lots of reports of flooding, it didn't lead to the serious issues that accompanied the I-70 flood near Denver's Globeville neighborhood last week.

The amount of rain put a significant dent in the drought – without, again, the damaging repercussions that can come with heavy rainfall in a short period of time.

Broomfield – very close to the area devastated by last December's Marshall Fire – saw more than three-and-a-half inches of rain, about a quarter of the city's typical annual rainfall.

Meanwhile, parts of the south and east sides of the Denver metro area picked up several inches of rain between Monday and Tuesday as well, spreading the liquid wealth.

As much as 80% of the Denver area saw at least an inch of rainfall between Monday and Tuesday, while 60% (if not more) of the metro saw over two inches of heavy rain.

~80% of the Denver area saw at least 1" of rain (yellow), and at least 60% saw 2"+ of rain in the last 24 hours.



The Denver area got the majority of this week's rain, but earlier bouts of monsoonal moisture have already helped reduce drought conditions this summer across other parts of Colorado.

To put it simply: It was a lot of rain over a wide area, yet it didn't lead to serious issues for most. While it won't solve all of our drought-related issues, it'll certainly help our thirsty state.