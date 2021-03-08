Another one? Mudslide shuts down Independence Pass

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — It's getting more and more difficult to cross the state of Colorado.
Following the high-profile and indefinite closure of Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon over the weekend due to mudslides, another key east-west route across the state is also closed now due to a mudslide.
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday afternoon that Independence Pass is closed due to "mudslide cleanup". The closures extend from mile markers 47 to 72.
According to the sheriff's office, the expected length of the closure is "unknown".
State emergency management also took to Twitter to ask motorists not to use Cottonwood, Hagerman or McClure Passes, since they're unpaved and many vehicles won't be able to get over those particular passes.
Instead, local authorities are asking travelers to use the northern alternate route on Highway 13 as a detour around Independence Pass.
The Independence Pass closure, of course, comes on the heels of the prolonged Interstate 70 closure due to repeated mudslides in the Glenwood Canyon area, stemming from the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar. This latest closure takes away a potential detour for motorists crossing the state.
A highly active monsoon season has brought repeated rounds of heavy rainfall to Colorado and particularly in the mountains, coming off of one of the worst wildfire seasons in Colorado's recorded history. That's led to widespread flash flooding in the mountains, particularly in or near wildfire burn scars.