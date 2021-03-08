Another one? Mudslide shuts down Independence Pass

That marks yet another key east-west route across Colorado closed due to mudslides.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — It's getting more and more difficult to cross the state of Colorado.

Following the high-profile and indefinite closure of Interstate 70 at Glenwood Canyon over the weekend due to mudslides, another key east-west route across the state is also closed now due to a mudslide.

The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday afternoon that Independence Pass is closed due to "mudslide cleanup". The closures extend from mile markers 47 to 72.

According to the sheriff's office, the expected length of the closure is "unknown".

State emergency management also took to Twitter to ask motorists not to use Cottonwood, Hagerman or McClure Passes, since they're unpaved and many vehicles won't be able to get over those particular passes.

Instead, local authorities are asking travelers to use the northern alternate route on Highway 13 as a detour around Independence Pass.

Do not use Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman or McClure Pass as detour around closed Independence Pass. ⬇️ https://t.co/GpWl2KF1xo — CO - Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) August 4, 2021

The Independence Pass closure, of course, comes on the heels of the prolonged Interstate 70 closure due to repeated mudslides in the Glenwood Canyon area, stemming from the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar. This latest closure takes away a potential detour for motorists crossing the state.