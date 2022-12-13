Blizzard conditions cause mass road closures in eastern Colorado

Most roads in eastern Colorado are closed Tuesday due to snow and blowing snow.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Blizzard conditions with blowing snow have led to a mess on the roads on the eastern plains of Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Sterling said Tuesday morning that every roadway in Logan, Phillips, and Sedgwick counties is being closed. Drivers are asked to not drive around road closed gates or signs.

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed Tuesday morning from E-470 in Watkins to the Kansas border.

"Today would be a great day to stay home," said CSP in Lamar and La Junta. "All of SE Colorado is experiencing snow and strong winds which cause white out conditions. Travel is not advised. Be prepared if you do."

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the northeastern corner of Colorado through midnight Tuesday. Four to 10 inches of snow can be expected with winds gusting up to 60 mph with white-out conditions throughout this area.

Map from @ColoradoDOT showing most roads across northeast Colorado are closed due to snow & blowing snow. Don't expect this to change today with blizzard conditions continuing into this evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/BGvbNLUqPC — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 13, 2022

More than a dozen school districts in eastern Colorado are closed Tuesday due to blizzard conditions.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for much of Colorado, including the Interstate 25 corridor from Fort Collins to Castle Rock, as well as the high country and western slopes. These areas can expect two to four inches of snowfall, with winds gusting up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service and Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urge travelers to slow down and use extra caution.

CDOT plow crews are in full shift and will be plowing and treating state-maintained roads throughout the storm and afterward as necessary.

Even with plowing, pretreatment and deicing, CDOT said roads are slick, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shady areas. CDOT added it's best to avoid driving and work from home if possible.

If you have to be out, take it slow, keep a safe distance behind the vehicle in front of you, stay well behind plows, do not pass plows and give extra time.

Another Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Elkhead and Park mountains until 5 p.m. Wednesday. These areas can expect 12 to 24 inches of snowfall.

Avalanche Warnings are up for Park Range, Medicine Bow and Never Summer mountains and northern Front Range for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Avalanche Watches are up for Elkhead and Park mountains through Tuesday. Beware of easily triggered avalanches in these backcountry areas.

We see some off-and-on snow or snow showers continue over the plains through Wednesday, especially toward the northern state border. Skies will gradually become sunny to partly sunny by Thursday and through the weekend, but our high temperatures will remain well below normal into next week.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather info at 303-871-1492.

Know before you go and check out COtrip.org for the latest road conditions.

Keep up with the latest road conditions:

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

