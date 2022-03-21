Colorado road conditions: I-70 closed between Limon and Kansas border

A spring storm has caused blowing snow and poor visibility in eastern Colorado.

LIMON, Colo. — A spring storm is creating a mess on roads across Colorado especially on the Eastern Plains.

Eastbound Interstate 70 from Limon (Exit 363) to the Kansas border (MM 449) was closed at 11:15 a.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

At 11:44 a.m., CDOT tweeted that westbound lanes were also closed between Limon and rose Avenue (Exit 361) due to safety concerns, with no estimated time for reopening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said travel on Colorado's plains and areas such as the Palmer Divide will be difficult on Monday into Tuesday due to low visibility from blowing snow.

The snow began falling early Monday in Colorado's mountains and foothills and the snow started in the Denver area around 9 a.m.

Denver will likely only see a slushy inch or two of low-impact snowfall. The snow will mostly just accumulate on colder surfaces, like grass and car tops. Higher amounts, though, are likely in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide.

Although the mountains, Front Range, Denver metro area and parts of the eastern plains will see snow, the heaviest snow with fall over south-central Colorado.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

