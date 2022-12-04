Colorado road conditions: Mountains rocked by snow

A spring storm has caused blowing snow, poor visibility and slick roads in Colorado's mountains.

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A spring storm is creating a mess on roads in Colorado's high country.

Blowing snow, poor visibility and very slick roadways led Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) to close eastbound Interstate 70 at Vail (Exit 176) Tuesday morning.

Eastbound I-70 also closed due to a crash between Exit 114 and Exit 116 near Glenwood Springs.

Westbound U.S. 6 was closed due to safety concerns between I-70 and Montezuma Road (Loveland Pass) from Mile Point 229 to Mile Point 222.

Rabbit Ears Pass in northwestern Colorado also closed Tuesday morning before reopening to traffic.

Other Colorado mountain roadways being impacted by snow and ice include U.S. 550, U.S. 24, CO 9, CO 78, CO 145 and CO 133.

A Winter Storm Warning is out for most high country locations until Noon Wednesday for up to 15” of snow or more above 9000 feet, with winds gusting to 60 mph creating white-out conditions at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out for some mountain locations east of the Continental Divide south to the eastern San Juan Mountains until noon Wednesday.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.

Keep up with the latest road conditions here:

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

