Colorado road conditions: Multiple I-70 closures as snow impacts mountain travel

The heaviest snow will be in the San Juan Mountains, with 1 to 2 feet of snowfall.

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system has brought snow, slush and rain to Colorado leading to slick road conditions across the state.

Drivers are still urged to use caution due to the winter driving conditions. Chain and traction laws are in effect.

A Winter Storm Warning in the southwest Colorado mountains has 12 to 24 inches predicted with winds up to 45 mph. The heaviest snow will be in the San Juan Mountains, with up to two feet of snowfall.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) in Golden said at 4:40 p.m. that a full closure of westbound Interstate 70 is in effect at Beaver Brook (Exit 248), and all traffic is being returned to eastbound I-70.

CSP Golden also said a full closure is in effect for Loveland Pass (U.S. 6) at 4:40 p.m. due to a semi-truck with a mechanical failure.

A safety closure is in effect on I-70 between East Vail and Vail Pass Summit exits, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted just before 4 p.m.

CDOT also said at 4:30 p.m. that westbound I-70 reopened between Cooper Mountain and East Vail after a closure due to multiple crashes and slide-offs.

Estes Park said at 4:30 p.m. that Moccasin Pass will be closed until tomorrow morning, and did not provide a time for reopening. The town also said that Hwy. 36 is open, and that CDOT is aware of slide-offs in the area and is sending snow plows.

CSP Golden tweeted at 3:53 p.m. that traction laws are in effect on I-70 between Georgetown and Silverthorne, and there are reports of a semi-truck blocking westbound I-70 approaching the Eisenhower Tunnel.

State Highway 9 was briefly closed between County Road 1693 and Prarie Point due to a crash, CDOT said.

The storm system will bring rain to the Front Range around midday Thursday before changing over to snow after dark and after the evening rush hour.

The Denver metro area could receive one to two inches of snow with higher amounts over the Palmer Divide area and the foothills west of Denver.

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

