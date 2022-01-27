Colorado road conditions: New round of snow creates slick roads

The second round of snow in three days is impacting Colorado travel on Thursday.

COLORADO, USA — The latest winter cold front to arrive in Colorado has led to a slick and messy commute in many areas the state.

Although the storm that raced into Colorado overnight appears slightly weaker than Tuesday's storm, the cold temperatures and fresh snow is making an impact on the state's already-icy roads.

State and local plow crews have been working overnight to keep the roads clear across the Denver area. Aurora, Castle Rock and Fountain each went on Accident Alert status Thursday morning.

Snow is expected to continue to fall along the Front Range through the afternoon with snowfall rates less than 1/4" per hour with up to 3/4" per hour with the heavier bands, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder. Winter Weather Advisories are posted through 3 p.m.

Eastbound Interstate 70 closed due to safety concerns between East Vail and Vail Pass Summit, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted at 12:05 p.m.

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 180 - East Vail and Exit 190 - Vail Pass Summit. https://t.co/BwHCNIGtrF — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 27, 2022

Around 12:30 p.m., CDOT cameras showed the roadway appeared to be reopened.

Three northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed due to a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted at 11:45 a.m. The crash occurred between Castle Pines Parkway and Ridgegate Parkway.

#I25 northbound: Three right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 188 - Castle Pines Parkway and Exit 192 - RidgeGate Parkway. Slow traffic in the area, icy conditions. https://t.co/5Fqw58UAaV — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 27, 2022

CDOT tweeted at noon that those lanes had reopened.

Keep up with the latest road conditions here:

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

