Colorado road conditions: Snow, wind close mountain highways

Portions of I-70 were among the Colorado mountain roads affected by blowing snow and poor visibility.

GEORGETOWN, Colorado — A blast of snow and wind is creating slick, icy and slippery road conditions in Colorado's mountains on Wednesday.

Around 7:30 a.m., westbound Interstate 70 closed due to safety concerns west of Denver at Georgetown (Exit 228).

Interstate 70 eastbound also closed around 7:40 a.m. due to safety concerns between West vail (Exit 171) and Copper Mountain (Exit 195) but reopened around 7:50 a.m.

Eastbound U.S. 6 closed around 6:30 a.m. over Loveland Pass between Montezuma Road and I-70 (Loveland Pass) from Mile Point 222 to Mile Point 228.7.

Snow and ice also has led to traction and chain advisories on U.S. 40, U.S. 24, U.S. 6, U.S. 285 and U.S. 160.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

