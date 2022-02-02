Latest road conditions: Snow creates slick roads across Colorado

A February cold front has brought snow and below-freezing temperatures to the Centennial State, impacting travel on Wednesday.

COLORADO, USA — The latest winter cold front has brought snow and below-freezing temperatures to Colorado leading to slick, icy and snow-packed roads across the state.

State and local plow crews have been working to keep the roads clear along the Front Range, but due to continuous overnight snowfall the interstates, main streets and side streets are covered Wednesday morning.

The heaviest snow and highest impacts will be seen through Wednesday morning, though both the Wednesday morning and evening commutes will be disrupted by snow. This is a long-duration snow event, meaning Denver and the Front Range could see nonstop snow for 24 hours or perhaps longer.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Denver itself, with Winter Storm Warnings in the foothills just west of the city.

Hundreds of schools, businesses and government offices are closed across the Denver area and along the Front Range due to a February blast of snow and frigid temperatures.

Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Douglas County School District, Mapleton Public Schools, Jefferson County Public Schools and Westminster Public Schools are among the major school districts closed on Wednesday.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

