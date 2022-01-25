Colorado road conditions: Snow creates slick roads Tuesday

The latest wintry blast is creating a mess on the roads during the Tuesday morning commute.

COLORADO, USA — The latest winter cold front is creating a very slick and messy commute in many areas of Colorado.

While the snow totals in the Denver metro area are expected to be light with 2-5 inches, heavier amounts have fallen fall in the foothills to the west of Denver.

Keep up with the latest road conditions here:

9NEWS Traffic Reporter Erica Lopez is following multiple crashes that have already occurred early Tuesday morning.

9NEWS Meteorologist Chris Bianchi said that the heaviest snow was moving through Denver around 7:43 a.m., and warned drivers to avoid the roads if possible.

Heaviest snow moving into downtown Denver as we speak. Stay off the roads if possible.



Visibility @DENAirport down to 3/4 of a mile. Probably looking at 1-2"/hour rates within that band. #9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/BziJrjq9po — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) January 25, 2022

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.