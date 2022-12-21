Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

Many schools, businesses and offices will be closed as Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect across Colorado.

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state.

Cherry Creek Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday.

Cherry Creek Schools has canceled classes and school activities on Thursday, and before and after-school daycare programs will also be closed. There will also be no school in Creek Creek Schools on Friday, which is the first day of winter break. Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Adams County Combined Courts and Broomfield Combined Courts will also be closed on Thursday, along with Denver Zoo and Denver Botanic Gardens.

Lasting from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, an arctic blast is likely to bring the coldest air Colorado has experienced since 1990, with wind chill as cold as 60 degrees below zero across the eastern plains of Colorado, and as low as 35 degrees below zero along the Interstate 25 corridor.

Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings, and Wind Chill Warnings have been posted for counties across Colorado.

Snow will accompany the bone-chilling cold Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Two to three inches of snow is expected along the Interstate 25 corridor and eastern plains. Colorado's mountains can expect three to 12 inches of new snow.

The heaviest snow along the Front Range will be from 6 p.m. Wednesday to midnight.

Thursday's high temperature in Denver will stay below zero degrees. The forecasted low in Denver on Thursday night is 17 degrees below zero. The all-time record low for Denver is 29 below zero.

