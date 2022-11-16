Snow on the way: Here's how much Colorado can expect

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area.

DENVER — A new round of snow will impact Colorado on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue Winter Weather Advisories across the state.

Denver, Boulder, Castle Rock, Byers and the western suburbs of Denver will see flurries develop late Thursday morning, before the snow spreads southward and increases in intensity late in the afternoon and Thursday evening.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect Thursday for parts of Adams, Arapahoe, Weld, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Boulder, Jackson, Grand and Broomfield counties, as well as the Elkhead and Park mountains in northern Colorado.

The Denver metro area could get two to five inches of snow with higher amounts in the foothills west of Denver. Some locally higher amounts are possible north and west of Denver, perhaps including Boulder.

In Fort Collins, Greeley and northern Colorado, total snow accumulations look to be between two and six inches with winds gusting as high as 25 mph.

NWS said roads will be slippery with hazardous conditions impacting the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

The sun will return Friday, with partly sunny skies in the Denver area. High temperatures will remain below normal on Friday.

Colorado will see a recovery to warmer weather on Saturday as sunny skies return. The warming trend continues into next week with fair conditions and highs in the 40s and low 50s along Colorado's Front Range.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

