Latest snow totals from Tuesday's storm

COLORADO, USA — A storm early Tuesday dropped a few inches of much-needed snow across the Front Range and Colorado's high country.

Rain changed over to snow on early Tuesday morning in Denver for the first major snowstorm of November. Heavy, wet snow fell along the Front Range. The storm was expected to move out of the Denver metro area by lunchtime.

The highest total in the Denver metro area was a report of 8.2 inches in Westminster. Denver International Airport reported 2 inches.

>> Video above: A look at snow conditions on Nov. 24.

Here are some snow total reports from the National Weather Service at 10 a.m. Tuesday:

Arvada: 6.5 inches

Aspen Springs: 6 inches

Aurora: 5.3 inches

Boulder: 3.6 inches

Broomfield: 4.2 inches

Buckley AFB: 2 inches

Castle Rock: 2.5 inches

Commerce City: 4 inches

Denver: 5 inches

Denver International Airport: 2 inches

Erie: 1.7 inches

Estes Park: 4 inches

Evergreen: 3.5 inches

Firestone: 1.6 inches

Floyd Hill: 6.8 inches

Fort Collins: 0.5 inches

Golden: 7.5 inches

Greeley: 1 inch

Highlands Ranch: 3.5 inches

Lafayette: 2 inches

Lakewood: 7.3 inches

Littleton: 1.5 inches

Lone Tree: 3 inches

Longmont: 1.4 inches

Louisville: 2.7 inches

Loveland: 0.5 inches

Loveland Pass: 8.5 inches

Meeker Park: 5.5 inches

Northglenn: 6.6 inches

Silver Plume: 7 inches

Vail: 1.1 inches

Westminster: 8.2 inches

