Latest snow totals from Tuesday's storm

COLORADO, USA — A storm early Tuesday dropped a few inches of much-needed snow across the Front Range and Colorado's high country.
Rain changed over to snow on early Tuesday morning in Denver for the first major snowstorm of November. Heavy, wet snow fell along the Front Range. The storm was expected to move out of the Denver metro area by lunchtime.
The highest total in the Denver metro area was a report of 8.2 inches in Westminster. Denver International Airport reported 2 inches.
Here are some snow total reports from the National Weather Service at 10 a.m. Tuesday:
- Arvada: 6.5 inches
- Aspen Springs: 6 inches
- Aurora: 5.3 inches
- Boulder: 3.6 inches
- Broomfield: 4.2 inches
- Buckley AFB: 2 inches
- Castle Rock: 2.5 inches
- Commerce City: 4 inches
- Denver: 5 inches
- Denver International Airport: 2 inches
- Erie: 1.7 inches
- Estes Park: 4 inches
- Evergreen: 3.5 inches
- Firestone: 1.6 inches
- Floyd Hill: 6.8 inches
- Fort Collins: 0.5 inches
- Golden: 7.5 inches
- Greeley: 1 inch
- Highlands Ranch: 3.5 inches
- Lafayette: 2 inches
- Lakewood: 7.3 inches
- Littleton: 1.5 inches
- Lone Tree: 3 inches
- Longmont: 1.4 inches
- Louisville: 2.7 inches
- Loveland: 0.5 inches
- Loveland Pass: 8.5 inches
- Meeker Park: 5.5 inches
- Northglenn: 6.6 inches
- Silver Plume: 7 inches
- Vail: 1.1 inches
- Westminster: 8.2 inches
