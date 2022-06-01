Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

Some mountain areas got about 2 feet of snow, and the Denver metro area also received a few inches.

COLORADO, USA — Snow began falling in the Denver metro area and the mountains Wednesday evening amid frigid temperatures.

Some mountain areas have seen about 2 feet of snow, while Thornton had the most snow recorded in the metro area at 4.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

While the snowfall stopped Thursday morning, the storm also made a mess of the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute. How bad the roads are now depends on where you were.

The official total for the storm was 4.2 inches at Denver International Airport.

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: Latest list around Colorado

Here are the totals in the Denver metro area so far at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, according to the National Weather Service:

Rabbit Ears Pass - 26.4 inches

Mount Zirkel - 24

Arapahoe Peak - 21.6

Cameron Pass - 18

Spicer - 18

Mount Audubon - 16.8

Longs Peak - 14.4

Gould - 13.2

Brainard Lake - 13.2

Sterling - 12.4

Glendevey - 12

Allenspark - 11 inches

Grand Lake - 10.8

Coalmont - 10.5

Iliff - 10

Eldora - 9.6

Ward - 9.6

Pingree Park - 8.4

Holyoke - 8

Nederland - 8

Genesee - 7.5

Meeker Park - 7.2

Loveland Pass - 7.2

Hahns Peak - 6

Rand - 6

Julesberg - 5

Crescent Village - 5

Blue River - 4.8

Poudre Park - 4.8

Thornton - 4.6

Leadville - 4.4

Denver International Airport - 4.2

Kremmling - 4

Louisville - 3.8

Red Feather Lakes - 3.6

Winter Park - 3.6

Silverthorne - 3.6

Blue River - 3.6

Fort Collins - 3.6

Oak Creek 3.5

Longmont - 3.5

Steamboat Springs - 3

Elkdale - 3

Kit Carson - 3

Hayden - 2.5

Berthoud Pass- 2.4

Climax - 2.4

Copper Mountain - 2.4

Federal Heights - 2

Milner - 1.9

Phippsburg - 1.5

Castle Rock - 1.5

Crested Butte - 1.4

Avon - 1

Burlington - 1

