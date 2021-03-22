Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

A spring snow storm arrived Sunday evening with the heaviest snow falling early Monday morning.

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — Another round of snow has fallen in Colorado, one week after a historic storm blanketed much of the state.

Some areas of the Denver metro area and foothills saw eight inches or more fall Sunday night into Monday morning.

The heaviest snow fell early Monday morning, leading to a slick and sloppy morning drive. Winter weather travel alerts are in effect across the mountains and metro area through Monday afternoon.

Here are some of the snow totals since Sunday as of 6:00 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service:

Ponderosa Park: 8.4 inches

Heeney: 8 inches

Manitou Springs: 8 inches

Peterson Air Force Base: 7.2 inches

Air Force Academy: 7 inches

Bailey: 6.5 inches

Williams Fork Reservoir: 6 inches

Parker: 6 inches

Colorado Springs: 6 inches

Woodland Park: 5.7 inches

Palmer Lake: 5.5 inches

Elkdale: 5.3 inches

Cameron Pass: 5 inches

Green Mountain Reservoir: 5 inches

Monument: 5 inches

Castle Rock: 5 inches

Nederland: 4.5 inches

Toponas: 4.3 inches

Arvada: 4.3 inches

Arapahoe Park: 4.1 inches

Aurora: 4.1 inches

Castle Pines: 4.1 inches

Trail Ridge: 4 inches

Bear Lake: 4 inches

Golden: 4 inches

Vail: 4 inches

Copper Mountain: 4 inches

Beulah: 4 inches

Greenwood Village: 3.9 inches

Edwards: 3.7 inches

Silverthorne: 3.5 inches

Avon: 3.5 inches

Oak Creek: 3.2 inches

Denver: 3.1 inches

Rabbit Ears Pass: 3 inches

Crescent Village: 3 inches

Black Forest: 3 inches

Boulder: 2.6 inches

Frisco: 2.6 inches

Sunshine: 2.6 inches

Denver International Airport: 2.4 inches

Phippsburg: 2.3 inches

Steamboat Springs: 2.2 inches

Leadville: 2.2 inches

Powderhorn: 2.1 inches

Meeker Park: 2 inches

Silver Plume: 2 inches

Georgetown: 2 inches

Mount Crested: 2 inches

Pitkin: 2 inches

Florissant: 2.2 inches

Rustic: 1 inch

