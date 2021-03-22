Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO CITY, Colo. — Another round of snow has fallen in Colorado, one week after a historic storm blanketed much of the state.
Some areas of the Denver metro area and foothills saw eight inches or more fall Sunday night into Monday morning.
The heaviest snow fell early Monday morning, leading to a slick and sloppy morning drive. Winter weather travel alerts are in effect across the mountains and metro area through Monday afternoon.
Here are some of the snow totals since Sunday as of 6:00 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service:
- Ponderosa Park: 8.4 inches
- Heeney: 8 inches
- Manitou Springs: 8 inches
- Peterson Air Force Base: 7.2 inches
- Air Force Academy: 7 inches
- Bailey: 6.5 inches
- Williams Fork Reservoir: 6 inches
- Parker: 6 inches
- Colorado Springs: 6 inches
- Woodland Park: 5.7 inches
- Palmer Lake: 5.5 inches
- Elkdale: 5.3 inches
- Cameron Pass: 5 inches
- Green Mountain Reservoir: 5 inches
- Monument: 5 inches
- Castle Rock: 5 inches
- Nederland: 4.5 inches
- Toponas: 4.3 inches
- Arvada: 4.3 inches
- Arapahoe Park: 4.1 inches
- Aurora: 4.1 inches
- Castle Pines: 4.1 inches
- Trail Ridge: 4 inches
- Bear Lake: 4 inches
- Golden: 4 inches
- Vail: 4 inches
- Copper Mountain: 4 inches
- Beulah: 4 inches
- Greenwood Village: 3.9 inches
- Edwards: 3.7 inches
- Silverthorne: 3.5 inches
- Avon: 3.5 inches
- Oak Creek: 3.2 inches
- Denver: 3.1 inches
- Rabbit Ears Pass: 3 inches
- Crescent Village: 3 inches
- Black Forest: 3 inches
- Boulder: 2.6 inches
- Frisco: 2.6 inches
- Sunshine: 2.6 inches
- Denver International Airport: 2.4 inches
- Phippsburg: 2.3 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 2.2 inches
- Leadville: 2.2 inches
- Powderhorn: 2.1 inches
- Meeker Park: 2 inches
- Silver Plume: 2 inches
- Georgetown: 2 inches
- Mount Crested: 2 inches
- Pitkin: 2 inches
- Florissant: 2.2 inches
- Rustic: 1 inch
