Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen so far

COLORADO, USA — A winter storm that was expected to drop more than a foot of snow along the Front Range, and more in the foothills, moved into the Denver metro area early Saturday afternoon.
Here are some of the snow totals over the past 36 hours as of 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service:
- SE Campion: 15 inches
- Wellington: 14 inches
- DIA: 11.1 inches
- Estes Park: 10.9 inches
- E Longmont: 10 inches
- SE Fort Collins: 9.5 inches
- SW Boulder: 8.9 inches
- W Arvada: 6.6 inches
- Ken Caryl: 6.5 inches
- E Denver: 6.2 inches
- NW Loveland: 6.2 inches
- Evergreen: 5.9 inches
- WSW Aurora: 5.8 inches
- NE Thornton: 5.7 inches
- SE Lakewood: 5.5 inches
> Video above: Heavy snow falling in the Colorado mountains.
It's still early in this winter storm. Expect several more inches of snow as the snow continues to fall throughout the day Sunday, so check back here for updated snow totals.
WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.