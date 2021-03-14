x
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen so far

A winter storm was projected to bring heavy snowfall at times along the Front Range.

COLORADO, USA — A winter storm that was expected to drop more than a foot of snow along the Front Range, and more in the foothills, moved into the Denver metro area early Saturday afternoon.

Here are some of the snow totals over the past 36 hours as of 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service:

  • SE Campion: 15 inches
  • Wellington: 14 inches
  • DIA: 11.1 inches
  • Estes Park: 10.9 inches
  • E Longmont: 10 inches
  • SE Fort Collins: 9.5 inches
  • SW Boulder: 8.9 inches
  • W Arvada: 6.6 inches
  • Ken Caryl: 6.5 inches
  • E Denver: 6.2 inches
  • NW Loveland: 6.2 inches
  • Evergreen: 5.9 inches
  • WSW Aurora: 5.8 inches
  • NE Thornton: 5.7 inches
  • SE Lakewood: 5.5 inches

It's still early in this winter storm. Expect several more inches of snow as the snow continues to fall throughout the day Sunday, so check back here for updated snow totals.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.

