Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen so far

A winter storm was projected to bring heavy snowfall at times along the Front Range.

COLORADO, USA — A winter storm that was expected to drop more than a foot of snow along the Front Range, and more in the foothills, moved into the Denver metro area early Saturday afternoon.

Here are some of the snow totals over the past 36 hours as of 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service:

SE Campion: 15 inches

Wellington: 14 inches

DIA: 11.1 inches

Estes Park: 10.9 inches

E Longmont: 10 inches

SE Fort Collins: 9.5 inches

SW Boulder: 8.9 inches

W Arvada: 6.6 inches

Ken Caryl: 6.5 inches

E Denver: 6.2 inches

NW Loveland: 6.2 inches

Evergreen: 5.9 inches

WSW Aurora: 5.8 inches

NE Thornton: 5.7 inches

SE Lakewood: 5.5 inches

> Video above: Heavy snow falling in the Colorado mountains.

It's still early in this winter storm. Expect several more inches of snow as the snow continues to fall throughout the day Sunday, so check back here for updated snow totals.

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.