Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state

A blast of snow dropped several inches along Colorado's Front Range, foothills and mountains.

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado.

While frigid temperatures sit over the state, an overnight storm dropped more than 4 inches of snow across parts of the Denver metro area.

The highest snow totals reported Tuesday morning were in the northwestern suburbs of Denver including Arvada, Boulder, Lakewood, Louisville, Rocky Flats and Westminster, with about 4 inches of fresh snow.

The official National Weather Service (NWS) station at Denver International Airport (DIA) only picked up 0.7 inches with this storm. That brings Denver up to 5.2 inches of snow for the season so far.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the November storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Oak Creek - 5.4 inches

Arvada - 4.5 inches

Boulder - 4.5 inches

Lakewood - 4.1 inches

Louisville - 4 inches

Rocky Flats - 4 inches

Westminster - 3.8 inches

Lafayette - 3.5 inches

Broomfield - 3.3 inches

Nederland - 3.3 inches

Steamboat Springs - 3.3 inches

Barr Lake - 3.2 inches

Northglenn - 3.2 inches

Hesperus - 3.2 inches

Marvel - 3.1 inches

Crescent Village - 3 inches

Superior - 2.9 inches

Edgewater - 2.8 inches

Frederick - 2.7 inches

Federal Heights - 2.5 inches

Columbine - 2.5 inches

Morrison - 2.5 inches

Chatfield Reservoir - 2.5 inches

Thornton - 2.4 inches

Durango - 2.2 inches

South Denver - 2 inches

Littleton - 2 inches

Sheridan - 2 inches

West Vail - 2 inches

Skyway - 2 inches

Golden - 1.9 inches

Cherry Creek Reservoir - 1.8 inches

Longmont - 1.8 inches

Mosca - 1.8 inches

Aurora - 1.7 inches

Lone Tree - 1.5 inches

East Vail - 1.5 inches

Marshall - 1.5 inches

Niwot - 1.5 inches

Falfa - 1.5 inches

Craig - 1.5 inches

Trimble - 1.4 inches

Ridgway - 1.3 inches

Maher - 1.1 inches

Monument - 1 inch

Northeast Denver - 1 inch

Denver International Airport (DIA) - 0.7 inches

Elizabeth - 0.5 inches

Dillon - 0.5 inches

Ponderosa Park - 0.3 inches

Colorado's next chance of snow could come Thursday as another system arrives with even colder air.

High temperatures in Denver will drop into the 20s and the metro area could have another shot at two to four inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory may also be hoisted for portions of the high country.

