Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado.
While frigid temperatures sit over the state, an overnight storm dropped more than 4 inches of snow across parts of the Denver metro area.
The highest snow totals reported Tuesday morning were in the northwestern suburbs of Denver including Arvada, Boulder, Lakewood, Louisville, Rocky Flats and Westminster, with about 4 inches of fresh snow.
The official National Weather Service (NWS) station at Denver International Airport (DIA) only picked up 0.7 inches with this storm. That brings Denver up to 5.2 inches of snow for the season so far.
Here are some Colorado snow totals for the November storm, according to the National Weather Service:
- Oak Creek - 5.4 inches
- Arvada - 4.5 inches
- Boulder - 4.5 inches
- Lakewood - 4.1 inches
- Louisville - 4 inches
- Rocky Flats - 4 inches
- Westminster - 3.8 inches
- Lafayette - 3.5 inches
- Broomfield - 3.3 inches
- Nederland - 3.3 inches
- Steamboat Springs - 3.3 inches
- Barr Lake - 3.2 inches
- Northglenn - 3.2 inches
- Hesperus - 3.2 inches
- Marvel - 3.1 inches
- Crescent Village - 3 inches
- Superior - 2.9 inches
- Edgewater - 2.8 inches
- Frederick - 2.7 inches
- Federal Heights - 2.5 inches
- Columbine - 2.5 inches
- Morrison - 2.5 inches
- Chatfield Reservoir - 2.5 inches
- Thornton - 2.4 inches
- Durango - 2.2 inches
- South Denver - 2 inches
- Littleton - 2 inches
- Sheridan - 2 inches
- West Vail - 2 inches
- Skyway - 2 inches
- Golden - 1.9 inches
- Cherry Creek Reservoir - 1.8 inches
- Longmont - 1.8 inches
- Mosca - 1.8 inches
- Aurora - 1.7 inches
- Lone Tree - 1.5 inches
- East Vail - 1.5 inches
- Marshall - 1.5 inches
- Niwot - 1.5 inches
- Falfa - 1.5 inches
- Craig - 1.5 inches
- Trimble - 1.4 inches
- Ridgway - 1.3 inches
- Maher - 1.1 inches
- Monument - 1 inch
- Northeast Denver - 1 inch
- Denver International Airport (DIA) - 0.7 inches
- Elizabeth - 0.5 inches
- Dillon - 0.5 inches
- Ponderosa Park - 0.3 inches
Colorado's next chance of snow could come Thursday as another system arrives with even colder air.
High temperatures in Denver will drop into the 20s and the metro area could have another shot at two to four inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory may also be hoisted for portions of the high country.
