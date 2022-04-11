Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state

A blast of winter-like weather dropped several inches of snow across much of Colorado including the first measurable snow in the Denver area.

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado.

A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range.

Snow began falling in Colorado's higher elevations as soon as the system pushed into the state early Thursday morning. Along the Front Range, afternoon rain turned to snow during the Thursday evening commute.

The official National Weather Service (NWS) station at Denver International Airport (DIA) received its first measurable amount of snow for the season.

Authorities are warning drivers to watch out for patchy black ice in the Denver area early Friday morning and winter driving conditions in the mountains.

Here are some Colorado snow totals for the autumn storm, according to the National Weather Service:

Longs Peak - 12 inches

Berthoud Pass - 10.5 inches

Mount Audubon - 10.5 inches

Meeker Park - 10.5 inches

Brainard Lake - 9 inches

Ward - 9 inches

Arapahoe Park - 7.5 inches

Cheyenne, Wyo. - 7 inches

Boulder - 6.6 inches

Guanella Pass - 6 inches

Echo Lake - 6 inches

South Greeley Highway, Wyo. - 5.7 inches

Louisville - 5.2 inches

Aspen Springs - 5.1

Marshall - 5 inches

Genesee - 5 inches

Eldora - 4.5 inches

Denver International Airport - 4.5 inches

Pingree Park - 4.5 inches

Cameron Pass - 4.5 inches

Englewood - 4.1 inches

Arvada - 4 inches

Niwot - 3.8 inches

Lone Tree - 3.3 inches

Poudre Park - 3.3 inches

Aspen Park - 3.2 inches

Nederland - 3 inches

Glendevey - 3 inches

Mitchell, Neb. - 3 inches

Aurora - 2.5 inches

Hawk Springs, Wyo. - 2 inches

Longmont - 1.6 inches

Red Feather Lakes - 1.5 inches

North Platte, Neb. - 1.5 inches

Fort Collins - 1.5 inches

Arthur, Neb. - 1 inch

Frederick - 1 inch

Wright, Wyo. - 1 inch

Huxton - 0.5 inches

The snow will move out of the state Friday morning, but the cold air will stay around with highs only in the low to mid 40s in Denver to end the week.

Saturday and Sunday will see Denver's temperature rise to 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

