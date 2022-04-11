Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it felt like winter across most of Colorado.
A cold front brought a round of November snowfall to the mountains of Colorado as well as rain, snow and slush for the Denver metro area and the Front Range.
Snow began falling in Colorado's higher elevations as soon as the system pushed into the state early Thursday morning. Along the Front Range, afternoon rain turned to snow during the Thursday evening commute.
The official National Weather Service (NWS) station at Denver International Airport (DIA) received its first measurable amount of snow for the season.
Authorities are warning drivers to watch out for patchy black ice in the Denver area early Friday morning and winter driving conditions in the mountains.
Here are some Colorado snow totals for the autumn storm, according to the National Weather Service:
- Longs Peak - 12 inches
- Berthoud Pass - 10.5 inches
- Mount Audubon - 10.5 inches
- Meeker Park - 10.5 inches
- Brainard Lake - 9 inches
- Ward - 9 inches
- Arapahoe Park - 7.5 inches
- Cheyenne, Wyo. - 7 inches
- Boulder - 6.6 inches
- Guanella Pass - 6 inches
- Echo Lake - 6 inches
- South Greeley Highway, Wyo. - 5.7 inches
- Louisville - 5.2 inches
- Aspen Springs - 5.1
- Marshall - 5 inches
- Genesee - 5 inches
- Eldora - 4.5 inches
- Denver International Airport - 4.5 inches
- Pingree Park - 4.5 inches
- Cameron Pass - 4.5 inches
- Englewood - 4.1 inches
- Arvada - 4 inches
- Niwot - 3.8 inches
- Lone Tree - 3.3 inches
- Poudre Park - 3.3 inches
- Aspen Park - 3.2 inches
- Nederland - 3 inches
- Glendevey - 3 inches
- Mitchell, Neb. - 3 inches
- Aurora - 2.5 inches
- Hawk Springs, Wyo. - 2 inches
- Longmont - 1.6 inches
- Red Feather Lakes - 1.5 inches
- North Platte, Neb. - 1.5 inches
- Fort Collins - 1.5 inches
- Arthur, Neb. - 1 inch
- Frederick - 1 inch
- Wright, Wyo. - 1 inch
- Huxton - 0.5 inches
The snow will move out of the state Friday morning, but the cold air will stay around with highs only in the low to mid 40s in Denver to end the week.
Saturday and Sunday will see Denver's temperature rise to 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
