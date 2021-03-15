Stuck and stranded, hundreds of drivers helped during, after weekend snow storm

Metro police and fire departments answered the calls of hundreds of drivers and emergency crews stuck in the snow.

DENVER — Colorado's weekend blizzard had snow totals stacking up in the Denver metro area – leaving many metro drivers and emergency crews looking for an assist from local police after finding themselves stuck on impassable roads or in their cars.

Denver Police (DPD) tallied up how many motorists they assisted from Sunday into Monday morning and tweeted out those totals including:

About 60 motorists unstuck by police

About 100 people rescued from their cars by officers at Denver International Airport (DIA)

About 50 motorists unstuck by officers at DIA

About two dozen homeless residents transported to shelters

> Watch video above: Cars stranded in snow near Denver International Airport.

Aurora Police (APD) updated its blizzard response numbers on Monday after responding to stranded motorists, traffic accidents and emergency vehicles getting stuck in the snow:

212 stranded motorists rescued

19 traffic crashes responded to

5 Aurora Fire apparatus and six Falck Rocky Mountain ambulances assisted

APD BLIZZARD RESPONSE UPDATE: #WinterStornXylia

212 stranded motorists were rescued by APD. We responded to 19 traffic crashes. We assisted 5 @AuroraFireDpt apparatus and 6 @FalckRockyMtn ambulances getting out of the snow. — Aurora Police Dept ❄️ (@AuroraPD) March 15, 2021

Monday afternoon, APD said the Emergency Response and SWAT teams were still responding to calls for assistance.

"They are double checking areas in east Aurora where most people were stranded. Efforts are still being made to check on and tow abandoned vehicles on 56th Avenue," APD tweeted.

The department said teams are only responding to rural areas of the city where the roads are impassable and drivers don't have any way to get out or get to a shelter for safety.

We will not be responding to inner city side streets where people may find themselves stuck in the snow unless it is a life safety issue. We recommend calling a local tow company or roadside assistance company for help. — Aurora Police Dept ❄️ (@AuroraPD) March 15, 2021

Denver Fire answered the call of Denver Health paramedics who needed help getting to a patient through his snowed-in front door.

During #SpringBlizzard2021, #DFD Engine 13 & @DHParamedics were impeded by ❄️ from accessing patient's front door. Neighbors jumped into action & created a path over a block long! Thanks Stoney Brook neighbors! View story @ https://t.co/im8gg8Ig76 @DenSafetyDept @KendraBlackD4 pic.twitter.com/xija3FI3of — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) March 15, 2021

Aurora Fire Rescue on Monday tweeted an update to the work their rescue crews put in Sunday night and into Monday morning.

March 15 A.M. Update #WinterStormXylia:



AFR crews worked through the night & continue this morning to rescue stranded motorists w/ @AuroraPD.



Two fire stations served as warming locations last night:

* Fire Station No. 15 - 8 ppl and 1 family pet

* Fire Station No. 13 - 5 ppl pic.twitter.com/mCPpbfkDDi — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) March 15, 2021